Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello reach agreement to finalise divorce

Hollywood power couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reached an agreement to finalise their divorce. According to a report, the divorce case is being handled as an uncontested action. The former couple, who tied the knot in Florida in November 2015, announced their separation last year in July. Now, it appears that Vergara and Manganiello have come to terms on the division of their assets.

According to a report by PEOPLE, both parties have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage," which is in the process of being submitted to the court for approval. Additionally, Manganiello has requested the termination of spousal support for both parties, with further decisions on legal fees pending.

The announcement of Vergara and Manganiello's split came in a joint statement shared with Page Six last year. Manganiello filed for divorce just two days after the announcement, citing irreconcilable differences.

The statement read, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

In a candid interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais last month, Vergara shed light on the reasons behind their separation. She explained that while her husband, who is younger, wanted children, she was not keen on becoming an older mother, expressing her belief that it wouldn't be fair to the child.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore,” she said.