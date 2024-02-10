BTS' Jimin sends heartfelt Lunar New Year wishes amid military service

BTS member Jimin, currently serving in the South Korean military, has reached out to fans with an update about himself and fellow member Jungkook. Shared on the fan community forum Weverse, Jimin's post read, "Jungkook and I are doing well, so don't worry too much. I'll make sure to come back again!"

Fans were touched by Jimin's thoughtful message and many left heartfelt notes for BTS in the comments section.

Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and V initiated their enlistment process in November and entered the camp in December 2023. Jin and J-Hope enlisted in 2022 and April 2023, respectively, while Suga began his service in September 2023.

BTS announced a hiatus in June 2022, with members aiming to reunite as a group around 2025 following their service commitments.

Last month, BigHit Music requested fans to not send gifts to military barracks. In a statement, BigHit Music wrote, "Hello, This is BigHit Music. Thank you always for your heartfelt love and support for BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day."