Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke

Renowned Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after reportedly complaining of chest pain. The latest update on his health, as shared by the hospital, reveals that he has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.

According to a report by News18, the actor, 73, is currently fully conscious. An official statement from Apollo Hospitals stated, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary investigations were carried out, including an MRI of the brain, confirming an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke). Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented, and has consumed a soft diet."

The statement further mentioned that the actor is under the care of a team of doctors, including specialists in neurology, cardiology, and gastroenterology.

Earlier, Mithun's son Mimoh Chakraborty assured that his father was fine, attributing the hospital visit to a routine checkup. Mithun Chakraborty, also a BJP leader, was admitted to the hospital around 10:30 am on Saturday.

The hospital spokesperson had earlier confirmed that Mithun underwent an MRI and other medical tests. Further details on his condition are awaited. "Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later," the hospital spokesperson previously said.

Mithun Chakraborty was recently announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, a prestigious civilian award in India. In a video message, he expressed gratitude for the honour, dedicating it to his fans worldwide.

"After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour... It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love," he said in the video message.