Robert Downey Jr. wins Maltin Modern Master award at 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival

In a glittering ceremony at the 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival, Hollywood veteran Robert Downey Jr. was bestowed with the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award on Friday. Celebrated for his illustrious career spanning five decades, the Oppenheimer star, 58, was hailed by peers and fans alike in a star-studded event.

The accolade, named after renowned film historian Leonard Maltin, aims to honour individuals who have significantly enriched the motion picture industry. Downey Jr.'s exceptional contributions and enduring impact on cinema were acknowledged through heartfelt speeches by luminaries such as Rob Lowe and his Oppenheimer co-star, Cillian Murphy.

Expressing gratitude, Downey Jr. took the stage to thank the audience and paid tribute to Maltin for his monumental influence on film culture. In a touching moment, he praised Lowe for his friendship and wisdom, highlighting the actor's exemplary approach to life.

Turning his attention to Murphy, Downey Jr. lauded his co-star's remarkable talent and charisma, declaring him a "force of nature" in the industry. He also had a special message for his wife, Susan Downey. He started by thanking his wife for her unwavering support throughout his journey. He then continued, "And as always, I will never finish any thank you, even though she's probably just getting ready to put the kids to bed soon, without thanking my dearest associate, Susan Downey."

In a press release from the Santa Barbara Film Festival, Maltin said, "Robert Downey Jr. has staged one of the most spectacular second acts in show business history...and we in the audience are the beneficiaries. He commands the screen without any visible effort, which is perhaps the greatest feat of all."

Oppenheimer, a cinematic masterpiece chronicling the creation of the atomic bomb, has garnered widespread acclaim and earned a staggering 13 Oscar nominations. Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Lewis Strauss, a pivotal figure in the narrative, showcases his unparalleled versatility and commitment to his craft.