Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif hints at improving ties with India as poll results drag on

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Friday (Feb 9) that his government would try to improve relations with neighbouring countries. In the recently concluded general elections, the PML-N technically emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly despite the fact that the number of independent candidates supporting jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the highest than any other political party.

"We would improve ties with the world and with our neighbours and try to solve all issues with them," Sharif, the former three-time prime minister, said, the news agency PTI reported. Sharif asked his supporters if they agreed with this remark and they backed him.

Sharif did not directly mention India, but the word "neighbours" has significance as in his previous tenures as PM, he has tried to mend ties with India.

Sharif, Imran Khan claim victory in polls

Both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan claimed victory in Thursday's general elections. “Praise be to Allah, Muslim League-N is the largest single party in the country today after the elections. I understand that this is our duty to bring this country out of the whirlpool,” Sharif told his supporters on Friday, adding he would talk to other groups to form a coalition government as the PML-N had failed to win a clear majority on its own.

“Whoever has got the mandate, whether independents or parties, we respect the mandate they have got. We respect that from the bottom of our heart,” Sharif said and pointed out that following the mandate, it was necessary to sit down and form a government and take Pakistan out of the whirlpool.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, who is in jail and has been facing numerous cases since he was ousted as PM in April 2022, claimed victory in the elections in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence.

In the message that was shared on X, Khan rejected Sharif's victory claim and called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a crackdown on his party PTI.

More than three-quarters of the 265 seats have declared results. Independent candidates who supported Khan got 98 seats, followed by the PML-N who won 69 seats while the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari won 51 seats.

The rest were won by small parties and other independents. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, have predicted there may be no clear winner in the elections.