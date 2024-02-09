Pakistan Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif calls upon 'all parties' to 'sit down' for coalition

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif on Friday (Feb 9) announced that he intends to form a united government with the help of other major parties such as Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) after no party managed to achieve an absolute majority in Islamabad's National Assembly.

The three-time former prime minister said that he has directed his younger sibling Shehbaz to reach out to the PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for the formation of a coalition government.

"Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar will hold meetings today," he said. He also extended a potential olive branch of peace to Pakistan's neighbours — without naming any of them — and said that he wants good ties with all of Pakistan's neighbours.

Also watch | Pakistan Election Result 2024: All parties to sit together and form a government, says Nawaz Sharif × At the time of filing this report, of the 224 National Assembly results announced, the Independent candidates are leading with 92 seats, followed by 63 seats of PMLN, 50 seats of PPP, 11 for MQM, 2 for IPP, 2 for JUI, 3 for PMLQ, while 1 seat PNAP.

Results of 41 seats are awaited.

Sharif then hinted at the formation of a 'unity government', and invited the independent candidates to 'unite for the good of nation'.

He asserted that it is the collective responsibility of all parties to join forces and navigate Pakistan out of its current crisis. "Not just my or Ishaq Dar's responsibility... It is everyone's Pakistan. If we all work together, only then will Pakistan get out of this crisis," he emphasised.

Expressing the need for a stable Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif stated, "Pakistan needed at least 10 years of stability. Those who are in the mood for confrontation, I want to tell them we don't want any fight... Pakistan cannot afford it. We all must sit together and sort issues out and take Pakistan to the 21st century, but due to our mistake, we could not do that earlier."

Also watch | Pakistan Election Result 2024: Nawaz Sharif seeks reaching out to PPP, JUI-F, MQM-P for coalition × Notably, Imran Khan was disqualified from contesting the elections due to criminal convictions. The electoral symbol of the PTI was also taken away by the ECP in a ruling later backed by the Pakistan apex court. As a result, the PTI leaders and supporters contested as independent candidates, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.