Top 10 world news: Protests in Iraq over Quran burning, Ukraine's alleged drone attack in Crimea, and more

It has been a difficult few weeks for Gulnoor (32), a school administrator at a city in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. Last month, in the school where Gulnoor is employed, she witnessed a tearful farewell of grade six girls, beyond which the girls in Afghanistan are not allowed to study due to 'new rules' imposed by the country's Taliban rulers. WION speaks to Afghan women against veiled attempts to legitimise Taliban's rule.

In other news, security forces in Iraq on Saturday spread nearly 1,000 supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr who attempted a demonstration by marching to Baghdad's Green Zone housing foreign embassies, considering a Quran had been desecrated in Denmark.

Russian-appointed head of Crimea said that an ammunition depot was “detonated” on Saturday (July 22) by the Ukrainian drone attack and ordered the people living within the five kilometres of the attack to evacuate while halting the rail traffic.

A two-month-old video from India’s Manipur, showing a mob of men parading two women naked and sexually assaulting them, recently went viral, triggering massive outrage on social media. Now, it turns out that the two women were not the only ones who were sexually molested and raped on the same day in the state.

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in protest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul and entered Jerusalem, on Saturday (July 22). This is amid mounting pressure on Israel’s right-wing government with over 1,100 Israeli air force reservists threatening to suspend volunteer service ahead of the parliament vote on judicial overhaul on Monday.

Russia's defence ministry, on Saturday, said that a war correspondent for Russia's RIA news agency was killed and three other Russian journalists were wounded after shelling near the frontline in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The Batagaika crater, the world’s biggest permafrost crater, situated in Russia’s Far East is thawing, reported Reuters on Friday (July 21), which has led scientists to raise an alarm as this “mega slump” already threatens cities and towns across northern and northeastern Russia.

China has sent dozens of its warplanes, including fighter jets, towards Taiwan, said the island’s defence ministry, on Saturday (July 22). This comes ahead of the island’s annual Han Kuang exercise next week where Taipei’s forces will hold combat readiness drills for preventing an invasion.

Chaos descended upon a court in Pakistan Friday (July 21) after a monkey escaped from captivity of a security official and later climbed up a tree. AFP reported that 14 monkeys were presented as evidence in the city court in Karachi in a wildlife smuggling case.