Watch: Monkey causes chaos in Pakistan court, keeps officials on toes for 20 hours

Chaos descended upon a court in Pakistan Friday (July 21) after a monkey escaped from a security official and later climbed on a tree.

AFP reported that 14 monkeys were presented as evidence in the city court in Karachi in a wildlife smuggling case.

On Thursday, police had arrested two persons outside Karachi trying to smuggle 14 baby monkeys in crates meant to transport mangoes.

However, when they were presented in court on Friday by the Sindh Wildlife Department of Pakistan, one of the baby monkeys caused chaos on the premises after breaking free from a troop.

A baby monkey, which was recovered by the Sindh Wildlife Department, fled from the premises of the city court in Karachi.



The department's official said that 14 newborn monkeys were recovered at the M-9 motorway during the search of a passenger bus arriving in the port city from…

"The monkeys were kept in the boxes in a bad condition ... they could hardly breathe," said Javed Mahar, chief of Sindh Wildlife Department.

Pakistan’s Geo TV reported that authorities were seen struggling to rescue the monkey on Friday, who was “too small and, therefore, too fast to be easily grabbed.” Dawn reported the monkey was recaptured almost after 20 hours of intense rescue operation by the officials.

Smugglers fined $350 each

Both smugglers were later fined 100,000 Pakistani rupees (US$ 350) by the Karachi court. Also, the court directed the wildlife department to hand over the monkeys to Karachi Zoo.

However, the decision was immediately criticised by wildlife department officials because Pakistani zoos are generally notorious for their poor facilities and activists accuse the zoo officials of totally disregarding animal welfare.

"The monkeys should have been returned to their natural habitat from where they were captured," Mahar was quoted as saying by AFP.

Animal activists have also requested the judge to send the rescued animals back to where they were originally captured, near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

And the lawlessness continues…

In Pakistan, the trade and possession of wild animals are strictly prohibited by law, aiming to safeguard the nation's rich biodiversity. However, despite these regulations, the illegal wildlife trade persists as a significant challenge, leading to the flourishing market for exotic pets.

Often exploited by street entertainers to attract audiences, these animals endure a life of confinement and maltreatment. Some heartbreaking incidents reveal that these monkeys have been cruelly trained by criminals to enter homes and commit thefts.