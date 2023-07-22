Ukraine 'attempted' drone attack on Crimea, alleges Moscow-backed authorities

Russian-appointed head of Crimea said that a drone attack was “attempted” by Ukraine on infrastructure in the centre of the Moscow-annexed region on Saturday (July 22).



The claims were made five days after two people were killed in the attack on Russia's bridge which linked Crimea to the Russian mainland.



"The enemy attempted a raid using drones on infrastructure facilities in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Republic of Crimea," said Sergei Aksyonov, while speaking about an inland area of the Black Sea peninsula.



He stated that emergency workers were present on the scene to handle the "possible consequences". He appealed to all Crimeans to "remain calm".



No details were given by Aksyonov on exactly what Kyiv tried to hit and did not mention anything about casualties. Crimea has remained a target during Russia's 17-month Ukraine offensive, however, the attacks have intensified in recent weeks.