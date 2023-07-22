Delhi High Court upholds trial exemptions given to Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games

The Delhi High Court, on Saturday, July 22, upheld the decision to give direct entry to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in India's Asian Games team. The Delhi HC gave the verdict in a petition filed by wrestlers Antim Phangal and Sujeet Kalkal.

Punia and Phogat were given the exemption by the the Indian Olympic Association-appointed ad-hoc committee following the wrestlers' demand of extending the trails by early August. The extension was sought due to the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in which Punia and Phogat have extensive participation.

The ad-hoc committee provided the exemptions to defending Asian Games champions and reigning World Wrestling Championship medalist (both Punia and Phogat) as giving extension was not feasible due to the deadline of participant submission at the Asian Games. The exemption was given based on a specific clause in the WFI rule for the selection trials.

"Asian Games: The Selection Trials in all weight categories are mandatory, however, the Selection Committee will have the discretion to select the iconic players like medallists of Olympic / World Championship without trials provided recommendation by Chief Coach / Foreign Expert," reads the rule.

U-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and U-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal had moved to the Delhi HC on Wednesday, July 19 after Punia and Phogat were given direct entry to the Asian Games team without trials. The two petitioners, however, continued with their trials to be part of the Indian wrestling contingent.

As for the current results, Panghal won her freestyle 53kg trials finals would be a reserve for her weight category at the Asian Games.

Notably, many famous Indian wrestlers including Punia and Phogat protested extensively against the WFI chief for molesting the female wrestlers. Delhi Police had already filed a chargesheet in case and had framed charges against the WFI chief.



