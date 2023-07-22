WATCH | Harmanpreet Kaur slams umpiring decision as Bangladesh avoid series defeat in thrilling decider

Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet was seen furious at umpires after she was given out on Saturday, July 22 in the third ODI. The contest between India and Bangladesh saw a thrilling end as it ended in a tie saw the series end at 1-1. Harmanpreet showcased her anger after being judged out by the umpires and hit the stump in the 226-run chase. The contest also saw Bangladesh create history as Fargana Hoque became the women’s player to score a hundred for the side in ODI format.

Frustrated Harmanpreet Kaur hits the stumps with her bat, few angry words to the umpire before walking off. #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/uOoBgS9g44 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023 ×

Harmanpreet furious at umpires

On the fourth ball of the 34th over, Harmanpreet was given caught out in the slip region as she thought that the ball had not touched the bat. An angry Harmanpreet stared at umpire Tanvir Ahmed and was seen returning to the pavilion with an angry reaction. She would later term the incident pathetic as both India and Bangladesh failed to win the match and thereby the series.

“A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised," Harmanpreet said after the thrilling contest.

India were 160/3 when Harmanpreet was given out and the team still had six wickets in hand while needing 66 runs to win. However, a titanic collapse almost saw India lose the match as India went from 216/6 to 217/9 in a blink of an eye.

Harmanpreet’s anger though was the talking point of the day as both teams ended the series at parity.

"The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly we'll have to prepare ourselves.

"They [Bangladesh] batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but when we were batting, we controlled the game very well but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires."

While winning the series could have scripted history for Bangladesh, they still had a silver lining as with the ton of Fargana Hoque. She became the first Bangladesh woman to score a hundred in the ODI format having scored 107 while her side batted first in the decisive contest.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE