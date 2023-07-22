Protesters storm Baghdad's Green Zone over desecration of Quran in Denmark

Security forces in Iraq on Saturday spread nearly 1,000 supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr who attempted a demonstration by marching to Baghdad's Green Zone housing foreign embassies, considering a Quran had been desecrated in Denmark.

The demonstration was arranged in response to an apparent desecration of the Muslim holy book.

On Friday, the extreme right group Danske Patrioter posted a video of a man burning what seemed to be a Quran on its Facebook page.

Copenhagen police deputy chief Trine Fisker told news agency AFP that "not more than a handful" of protesters had gathered Friday across from the Iraqi embassy.

"I can also confirm there was a book burnt. We do not know which book it was," she said. "It was quite peaceful."

In central Baghdad, the protesters gathered in the pre-dawn darkness at Tahrir Square.

"Yes, yes to the Quran!" shouted the protesters, mostly young men.

Some of them carried portraits of Sadr, who has a following of millions among the country's majority Shiite population and also exerts great influence over the country's politics.

Security forces cut two bridges leading to the high-security Green Zone where governmental institutions and foreign embassies are located.

The protesters made attempts to crash through before the security officials pushed them back after which they ultimately dispersed, an interior ministry official told news agency AFP.

As per the official, the demonstrators were making attempts to reach the embassy of Denmark.

Quran burners should be handed over for prosecution, says Khamenei

On Saturday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released a statement saying that the persons behind desecrating the holy book Quran, should face the "most severe punishment". He further demanded Sweden hand them over for prosecution in Islamic countries, Iran's state media reported.

"All Islamic scholars agree that those who desecrate the Koran deserved the most severe punishment... The duty of that (Swedish) government is to hand over the perpetrator to the judicial systems of Islamic countries," Khamenei said in a statement carried by state media.

Iraq's foreign ministry condemns desecration of the holy book

Early on Saturday, Iraq's foreign ministry had condemned "the desecration of the holy Quran and the Iraqi flag" in front of the embassy in Denmark.

The ministry released a statement saying that "these actions provoke reactions and put all the parties in delicate situations".

In a separate statement, the ministry said "we cannot allow to happen again" what occurred at the Swedish embassy.

It reaffirmed Baghdad's "full commitment" to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and said it guarantees "the protection and security provided to diplomatic teams".

Sweden's embassy set on fire by protesters in Baghdad

Sweden's embassy was set on fire by protesters in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early on Thursday (July 20), stated an AFP journalist, ahead of the Quran's planned burning in Sweden.

According to an AFP correspondent, smoke was seen rising from the Swedish embassy building and many demonstrators were still present on the scene after the torching of the embassy as authorities deployed a large number of Iraqi riot police.

"We are mobilised today to denounce the burning of the Quran, which is all about love and faith," said protester Hassan Ahmed, while speaking to AFP. "We demand that the Swedish government and the Iraqi government stop this type of initiative," he added.

Then later on Thursday (July 20), Iraq cut diplomatic ties with Sweden and ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave the country.

Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani "instructed the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory", his office said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)





