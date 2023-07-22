Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Drone attack in Crimea prompts evacuation, bridge 'temporarily' shut

Russia-installed official Sergei Aksyonov, said the train traffic on Crimean railways will be stopped on the peninsula to "minimise risks." In line with this, two trains going from Moscow to Crimea's main city of Simferopol and one in the opposite direction had been stopped, said the officials later.

This also comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Crimea bridge "brings war not peace" and hence it is a military target. Notably, while Russia has accused of Ukraine of carrying out the attacks on the bridge, Kyiv has welcomed the accusations without directly claiming responsibility.