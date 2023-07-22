Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Drone attack in Crimea prompts evacuation, bridge 'temporarily' shut
Russian-appointed head of Crimea said that an ammunition depot was “detonated” on Saturday by the Ukrainian drone attack. Kyiv did not immediately comment on the allegations. This comes days after another attack on the Crimea bridge which connects the peninsula that Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Russia-installed official Sergei Aksyonov, said the train traffic on Crimean railways will be stopped on the peninsula to "minimise risks." In line with this, two trains going from Moscow to Crimea's main city of Simferopol and one in the opposite direction had been stopped, said the officials later.
This also comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Crimea bridge "brings war not peace" and hence it is a military target. Notably, while Russia has accused of Ukraine of carrying out the attacks on the bridge, Kyiv has welcomed the accusations without directly claiming responsibility.
Russian-appointed head of Crimea said that an ammunition depot was “detonated” on Saturday (July 22) by the Ukrainian drone attack and ordered the people living within the five kilometres of the attack to evacuate while halting the rail traffic.
"As a result of an enemy drone on the Krasnogvardeisky district, there was a detonation at an ammunition depot," said official Sergei Aksyonov on Telegram.
A Moscow-installed regional governor, on Saturday, said the drone attack on an ammunition depot in Crimea has prompted officials to evacuate everyone in the 5 kilometre radius and briefly suspend road traffic on the Crimea bridge which links the peninsula to the Russian mainland.
"Car traffic across the Crimea bridge is temporarily closed," the Moscow-backed Crimean government said on Telegram, before saying in a post 10 minutes later that it had "resumed".
Meanwhile, Russia-installed official Sergei Aksyonov said there was an explosion at the depot in Krasnohvardiiske in central Crimea, no damage or casualties were immediately reported.