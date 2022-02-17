Top 10 world news: Prince Andrew's sexual assault case, Deltacron in UK, and more

A British politician has said that he will raise the issue of Prince Andrew's case in the country's parliament to seek assurances that public money will not be used to pay for the sexual assault lawsuit settlement. Also, Russia on Thursday (February 17) announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula, continuing a troop withdrawal.

Prince Andrew's sexual assault case to be raised in UK parliament as reports say Queen to help pay settlement

A British politician has said that he will raise the issue of Prince Andrew's case in the country's parliament to seek assurances that public money will not be used to pay for the sexual assault lawsuit settlement.

Russia 'pulling back more troops' but US says Moscow could launch 'false' pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia on Thursday (February 17) announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula, continuing a troop withdrawal.

UK reports first case of Deltacron—a hybrid of Omicron and Delta Covid virus: Report

A new type of Coronavirus that is a hybrid form of Delta and Omicron has been detected in the United Kingdom, health officials said.

The West must not be fooled by Russia's claims: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Britain's Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, of the United Kingdom, has advised Western countries not to be deceived by Russia's assertions that it is withdrawing its military from Ukraine.

UK: 'Rare' red alert could be issued as storm Eunice approaches

As the current situation in Britain is worsening with snow and biting temperatures, a 'rare' red warning could be used by the Met department to make people aware.

India pushes back on Singapore PM's 'criminal, rapists' remarks about Indian MPs

The Indian government has raised the issue of Singapore's Prime Minister's comments in Parliament with Singapore's Envoy.

Twitter CEO Parag to go for parental leave, decision appreciated by fellow dads

Twitter CEO Parag Aggarwal is taking some time off from work for paternity leave after the birth of his second child. His leave was announced last week but it was not clear as to when it will begin.

'Wake-up call': US sea level to rise majorly by 2050, reveals study

US sea levels are expected to rise to a foot over the next 30 years, revealed a major US federal government report.

Sydney officials on hunt for ‘giant’ white shark that ‘ate’ swimmer

Sydney officials have launched a frantic search to capture a giant great white shark that devoured an ocean swimmer, sending shockwaves across Australia.

In Saudi Arabia, sending ‘red heart’ emojis can attract $26,000 fine, up to 5 years in jail

Sending a ‘red heart’ emojis on WhatsApp can land a user in jail in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.