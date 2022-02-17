'Wake-up call': US sea level to rise majorly by 2050, reveals study

US sea levels are expected to rise to a foot over the next 30 years, revealed a major US federal government report. It claims that the sea levels along the US shoreline are expected to rise 10-12 inches on average by 2050.

It is projected that the sea levels will be higher along the Atlantic and Gulf shores. This is because of greater land subsidence there.

This development makes Americans vulnerable to disastrous flooding.

Bill Nelson, administrator of Nasa, in a report by The Guardian said, "Sea levels are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world."

Rick Spinrad, the administrator of the National oceanic and atmospheric administration, said that the report comes as a “wake-up call.”

The study has been designed as a planning tool to mitigate and adapt to rising sea levels.

The seawater has already risen by about a foot since 1920. This is a faster increase than the 6-8 inches which is experienced regularly. This is expected to double within 30 years around the US.

(With inputs from agencies)