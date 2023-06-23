Top 10 world news: PM Modi to meet business leaders, Titan sub loss under investigation, & more

In the latest, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet business leaders in Washington on the final day of his crucial State visit. On the Titan submersible front, investigators are preparing to delve into the mystery surrounding the tragic implosion that claimed the lives of five individuals. In other news, Teng Biao, a renowned Chinese human rights activist in exile, has expressed regret and offered an apology to a female journalist in Taiwan, in relation to the #MeToo movement.

PM Modi in the US: On the final day of his crucial State visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet business leaders in Washington

On Thursday, PM Modi met the US President Joe Biden at the White Shouse. He addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress and later joined Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House for a lavish State Dinner.

Ukraine on Friday claimed to have struck down 13 cruise missiles fired by Russian forces overnight targeting an airfield in the west of the country.

"Thirteen of the occupiers' cruise missiles were destroyed on June 23.... This time, the attack was aimed at a military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region," the Ukrainian air force said on social media.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan mocked retired Pakistani army general Qamar Javed Bajwa, questioning the effectiveness of his "countless trips" to the United States while referring to a joint statement from the United States and India where Pakistan was strongly condemned for cross-border terrorism and the use of terrorist proxies.

Social media giant Twitter has agreed to follow European Union's new tough laws on combating fake news, Russian propaganda and online crime. Twitter complied after a team of officials entered Twitter's headquarters to conduct a stress test on the platform's ability to operate legally in Europe.

Nigerian workers have achieved a significant milestone by securing the second spot in the global ranking of the hardest working employees, surpassed only by their Mexican counterparts. According to a recently published report by the World of Statistics, Nigerian workers dedicate an average of 2,124 hours per year to their jobs.

About 150 unionised Starbucks stores in the United States will be going on strike on Friday as workers express their dissatisfaction with the coffee chain's policy regarding Pride decorations in stores. The union representing organized stores, Starbucks Workers United, alleges that Starbucks has restricted Pride month decorations in certain locations, citing a "hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers." Starbucks has vehemently denied these claims, as per media reports.

Teng Biao, a prominent Chinese human rights activist in exile has issued an apology to a female journalist in Taiwan in a matter related #MeToo movement.

The 49-year-old was accused by a woman that he tried to rape her in a hotel in Dharamshala, India, during a work-related trip in 2016.

The Education Bureau in Hong Kong has implemented the city's first curriculum on artificial intelligence (AI) for junior secondary students. The curriculum, distributed to over 450 public secondary schools, encourages teachers to incorporate 10 to 14 hours of AI education into the information and communication technology (ICT) subject for students in Form One to Three starting from September. The curriculum covers ChatGPT, fundamental AI concepts, computer vision, computer speech and language, robotic reasoning, AI ethics, and the social impact of AI.

After the discovery of the wreckage of the Titan submersible on the ocean floor, the sub-investigators are now gearing up to unravel the mystery behind the catastrophic implosion that took the lives of five individuals. Multiple international fleets of ships and aircraft were deployed to extensively search the North Atlantic, desperately hoping to locate any survivors. But the mission bore no fruit and the adventure to delve into the past resulted in a tragic incident killing everyone onboard the 22-foot submersible.

Narongsak Osottanakorn, the revered Thai official known as the "Wild Boar Governor" for his instrumental role in the dramatic cave rescue of 12 boys and their football coach in 2018, has tragically lost his battle with cancer.