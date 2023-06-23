Thai cave rescue: Official behind heroic operations dies

Narongsak Osottanakorn, the revered Thai official known as the "Wild Boar Governor" for his instrumental role in the dramatic cave rescue of 12 boys and their football coach in 2018, has tragically lost his battle with cancer.

At the age of 58, Narongsak passed away, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the remarkable rescue mission that captivated the world. He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

The hero's untimely death follows the recent loss of the Wild Boars' captain, 17-year-old Duangphet Phromthep, who succumbed to a head injury in the UK, reported the BBC.

As the governor of Thailand's Chiang Rai province, Narongsak spearheaded the extraordinary operation to save the boys and their coach, who were trapped deep inside the flooded Tham Luang cave for 18 perilous days.

Throughout the ordeal, Narongsak led the multinational rescue effort, coordinating teams from the UK, US, China, and other nations.

His presence near the cave entrance, supervising the complex rescue operations and providing daily press briefings, earned him widespread praise in Thailand and beyond. The mission, as he eloquently stated, "united humanity as a whole," a sentiment that resonated deeply with the global community.

Recognising his exceptional leadership, Narongsak received a prestigious award from the non-profit organisation Asia Society in 2018. Graciously accepting the honour, he acknowledged the collective effort of over 10,000 individuals involved in the rescue, emphasising the critical role each one played in achieving success.

Members of the Wild Boar football team, who were rescued from the Tham Luang cave. Photo credits: Reuters Tributes pour in for leader who united humanity in daring rescue Upon learning of Narongsak's passing, two of the cave survivors, including the coach, paused their football practice to offer prayers and express their gratitude in a touching video shared on Facebook.

Tributes poured in on Twitter, with one user sharing an evocative illustration depicting Narongsak as an elephant leading a group of wild boars out of the cave, juggling a football with his trunk. Others praised his extraordinary leadership during a pivotal moment and commended his enduring legacy.

Narongsak's last public appearance took place just six days before his demise, at his daughter's wedding. Despite his frailty, the governor participated in the ceremony, masked and seated in a wheelchair. Battling cancer for five years, his funeral is being held at a temple in Bangkok, with wreaths and holy water sent by the Thai royal family to perform the traditional bathing rites. The Wild Boars players are set to participate in a Buddhist ritual to pay homage to their beloved rescuer.

Born in 1965, Narongsak Osottanakorn had a distinguished career in public service, serving in various roles, including the Ministry of Interior. He assumed the position of governor of Chiang Rai in 2017, with plans to transfer to Phayao province before the cave crisis unfolded. However, the government postponed his relocation to ensure his leadership in the rescue operation. Narongsak held a master's degree in Geodetic Science, specialising in precise earth measurement, reported the BBC.

As Thailand mourns the loss of a true hero, Narongsak's unwavering courage and selflessness will forever be etched in the nation's history, reminding the world of the extraordinary lengths individuals can go to save lives and unite humanity.