MeToo accusation: Exiled Chinese activist apologises to female journalist

Teng Biao, a prominent Chinese human rights activist in exile has issued an apology to a female journalist in Taiwan in a matter related #MeToo movement.

The 49-year-old was accused by a woman that he tried to rape her in a hotel in Dharamshala, India, during a work-related trip in 2016.

Teng is an exiled legal scholar, he left China in 2012. He has been living in the US since 2014, and even testified before the US Congress on China's human rights record, not now, has found himself embroiled in China's #MeToo movement.

Refuting the claim, he said, "It was an extremely awkward act of courtship."

"But her feelings were different, and I respect her feelings. No matter what, what I did was unacceptable and unforgivable. I am sorry. I was wrong," Teng added.

Teng also said, "I've apologised to her many times in private, and now I need to apologise publicly. I am sorry. I hurt you."

The Taiwanese journalist, whose identity has not been revealed, said that Teng lunged at her in the hotel room.

While speaking to BBC, she claimed Teng offered her a room in the hotel when she extended her stay after the official schedule finished.

According to her, Teng claimed that the room was already paid for by some acquaintances who had left it earlier than the final schedule.

She told BBC that Teng was sitting in the room when she entered. She said, "He lunged at me multiple times, I pushed him away. He then came at me again while I walked to the door so I withdrew to the corner."

She added, "I said 'Don't you come, or I'll scream'. He didn't want others to hear so he had to let me go."

Meanwhile, Teng told BBC in a mail that he had "strong evidence that [shows] a rape attempt accusation is baseless" although he didn't elaborate.

He even resigned from two human rights groups.

The incident has come to light amid the raging #MeToo movement in Taiwanese society, which started to spread in late May.

Reports have mentioned that more than 140 allegations are being made against people including politicians, doctors, professors and celebrities.

