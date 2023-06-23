Hong Kong introduces AI curriculum, including ChatGPT, for junior secondary students

The Education Bureau in Hong Kong has implemented the city's first curriculum on artificial intelligence (AI) for junior secondary students. The curriculum, distributed to over 450 public secondary schools, encourages teachers to incorporate 10 to 14 hours of AI education into the information and communication technology (ICT) subject for students in Form One to Three starting from September. The curriculum covers ChatGPT, fundamental AI concepts, computer vision, computer speech and language, robotic reasoning, AI ethics, and the social impact of AI. Ethics and social impacts of AI Nearly half of the curriculum is dedicated to exploring the ethical implications and social impacts of AI. This emphasis aims to help students understand that AI can have both positive and negative consequences for society.

Yam Yeung, a research professor at Chinese University who led the "AI for the Future Project," emphasised the importance of students acquiring a comprehensive understanding of AI's responsible use and impact.

“It is important for students to know powerful tools like AI could be both good and bad for society. I hope students can have a good understanding of how to use AI well,” Yam said. Inclusion of generative AI and ChatGPT The curriculum also includes lessons on generative AI, the latest advancement in AI, exemplified by OpenAI's ChatGPT. Students will learn to generate images and write using mirror sites of ChatGPT.

Also Read | US combat ship to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions

They will also evaluate the quality of outputs produced by the tool. Group projects will allow students to identify real-world problems and develop solutions using the AI knowledge acquired in class.

It will prepare students for an AI-influenced future. The Education Bureau recognises that even if students do not pursue careers in innovation and technology, their lives will undoubtedly be impacted by AI.