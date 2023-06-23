How Titan submersible investigators will uncover the truth behind implosion?

After the discovery of wreckage from the Titan submersible on the ocean floor, the sub-investigators will now set to unravel the mystery behind the implosion that took the lives of five individuals aboard, who had embarked on a journey to explore the Titanic.

Multiple international fleets of ships and aircraft were deployed to extensively search the North Atlantic, desperately hoping to locate any survivors. But the mission bore no fruit and the adventure to delve into the past resulted in a tragic incident killing everyone onboard the 22-foot submersible.

Rear Admiral John Mauger described the findings as indicative of a "catastrophic implosion." Two separate debris patches, one with the tail cone and the other with the landing frame, suggest that the vessel collapsed under immense water pressure and disintegrated, as per a BBC report. Gathering debris and analysing structures To ascertain the reasons behind the incident and explore potential preventive measures, authorities will meticulously collect every available piece of debris, according to Ryan Ramsey, a former submarine captain in the Royal Navy.

While there is no black box equivalent in this case, the investigation process parallels that of an airplane crash. "There is no black box, so you are not going to be able to track the last movements of the vessel itself," the expert reportedly said.

Upon retrieval, investigators will closely examine the debris, paying particular attention to the carbon fiber structure. Ryan Ramsey emphasises that identifying the break structure is crucial for understanding the final moments of the submersible. Microscopic analysis of each fragment will reveal the orientation of the carbon fiber filaments, enabling the detection of tears that pinpoint the exact location of the rupture. Exploring structural failure The primary question investigators aim to answer is whether the incident resulted from a structural failure. Professor Blair Thornton from the University of Southampton explains that if this was the case, the submersible would have experienced extraordinarily high pressures, akin to the weight of the Eiffel Tower.

He describes a powerful implosion of the main housing as a possible consequence.

Professor Roderick A Smith from Imperial College London notes that carbon fiber can fail due to internal defects in its construction. He highlighted the importance of meticulous inspection of the joints between the carbon fiber and titanium.

Determining the sequence of events amidst the violent implosion poses a significant challenge, underscoring the need for careful retrieval and examination of the debris. Investigation leadership and challenges Currently, it remains unclear which agency will spearhead the investigation, as no specific protocol exists for submersible incidents.

As per reports, Admiral Mauger acknowledges the complexity of the situation, given that the incident occurred in a remote oceanic location involving individuals from various nationalities.

However, given the prominent role of the US Coast Guard in the rescue operation, it is likely that they will continue to play a significant part in the investigation process.

Among the five men aboard the Titan submersible were Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old adventurous entrepreneur from the UK and founder of the investment firm Action Group.

Joining him was Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a 77-year-old French maritime expert. Stockton Rush, a 61-year-old CEO of OceanGate Inc. based in Everett, Washington, was also part of the expedition.

Additionally, there were Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, representing one of Pakistan's most prominent families.