Nigerian workers shine as second most hardworking globally, one spot behind Mexico
Story highlights
The World of Statistics report reveals that Mexican workers topped the chart, with a mere four-hour difference from their Nigerian counterparts, clocking in an average of 2,128 working hours annually. This places Nigeria as the most industrious nation in Africa, highlighting the strong work ethic and dedication of its labour force.
The World of Statistics report reveals that Mexican workers topped the chart, with a mere four-hour difference from their Nigerian counterparts, clocking in an average of 2,128 working hours annually. This places Nigeria as the most industrious nation in Africa, highlighting the strong work ethic and dedication of its labour force.
Nigerian workers have achieved a significant milestone by securing the second spot in the global ranking of the hardest working employees, surpassed only by their Mexican counterparts. According to a recently published report by the World of Statistics, Nigerian workers dedicate an average of 2,124 hours per year to their jobs.
Mexican workers lead the chart with only a four-hour difference
The World of Statistics report reveals that Mexican workers topped the chart, with a mere four-hour difference from their Nigerian counterparts, clocking in an average of 2,128 working hours annually. This places Nigeria as the most industrious nation in Africa, highlighting the strong work ethic and dedication of its labour force.
Average annual hours worked:— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 20, 2023
🇲🇽Mexico — 2,128
🇳🇬Nigeria — 2,124
🇨🇷Costa Rica — 2,073
🇨🇴Colombia — 1,964
🇨🇱Chile — 1,916
🇰🇷South Korea — 1,910
🇲🇹Malta — 1,882
🇷🇺Russia — 1,874
🇬🇷Greece — 1,872
🇷🇴Romania — 1,838
🇭🇷Croatia — 1,835
🇵🇱Poland — 1,830
🇺🇸United States — 1,791
🇮🇪Ireland…
Nigerian work hours and industries
In Nigeria, the standard working hours for most public and private sector employees span eight hours per day, typically from 8 AM to 4 PM or 9 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. However, certain sectors such as media, healthcare, security agencies, and manufacturing industries may require extended workdays that include weekends and shift rotations.
The report acknowledges that informal workers, such as market women and traders, often go above and beyond by putting in up to ten hours of work per day, reported Vanguard. While the study does not specify the nature of the work undertaken, it suggests that the top-ranked countries in terms of working hours are not primarily driven by technology-oriented occupations.
Also read | Explained: 'Sextortion', the new 'Nigerian prince' scam on Snapchat and Instagram
Global ranking
Following Nigeria's lead, three countries from Central and South America trail closely behind. Costa Rica claims the third position with 2,073 hours, followed by Colombia in fourth place (1,964 hours), and Chile in fifth place (1,916 hours). Surprisingly, South Korea, known for its high-tech advancements, ranks sixth, with workers averaging 1,910 hours per year. Other notable countries include Malta (1,882 hours), Russia (1,874 hours), Greece (1,872 hours), and Romania (1,838 hours).
The report also sheds light on the working hours of workers in major global economies. The United States, the world's largest economy, secures the 13th spot with an average of 1,791 working hours per year, while Japan, the third-largest economy, lags behind in 30th place with workers putting in 1,607 hours annually. Germany, Europe's dominant economy, ranks 50th, with employees working an average of 1,349 hours each year. South Africa emerges as the second highest on the African continent, with workers dedicating 1,513 hours annually, placing them at a distant 36th on the global list.
Also watch | 110 people die as boat capsizes in Nigeria
With Nigerian workers contributing 2,124 hours annually, it signifies that each employee spends a minimum of five hours engaged in productive activities compared to their South African counterparts, who work four hours less. This strong commitment to work highlights Nigeria's potential for increased productivity and economic growth.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: