Nigerian workers shine as second most hardworking globally, one spot behind Mexico

Nigerian workers have achieved a significant milestone by securing the second spot in the global ranking of the hardest working employees, surpassed only by their Mexican counterparts. According to a recently published report by the World of Statistics, Nigerian workers dedicate an average of 2,124 hours per year to their jobs.

Mexican workers lead the chart with only a four-hour difference

The World of Statistics report reveals that Mexican workers topped the chart, with a mere four-hour difference from their Nigerian counterparts, clocking in an average of 2,128 working hours annually. This places Nigeria as the most industrious nation in Africa, highlighting the strong work ethic and dedication of its labour force.

Average annual hours worked:



🇲🇽Mexico — 2,128

🇳🇬Nigeria — 2,124

🇨🇷Costa Rica — 2,073

🇨🇴Colombia — 1,964

🇨🇱Chile — 1,916

🇰🇷South Korea — 1,910

🇲🇹Malta — 1,882

🇷🇺Russia — 1,874

🇬🇷Greece — 1,872

🇷🇴Romania — 1,838

🇭🇷Croatia — 1,835

🇵🇱Poland — 1,830

🇺🇸United States — 1,791

🇮🇪Ireland… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 20, 2023

Nigerian work hours and industries

In Nigeria, the standard working hours for most public and private sector employees span eight hours per day, typically from 8 AM to 4 PM or 9 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. However, certain sectors such as media, healthcare, security agencies, and manufacturing industries may require extended workdays that include weekends and shift rotations.