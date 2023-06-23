Starbucks workers at 150 stores go on strike over Pride decor, coffee chain denies allegations

About 150 unionised Starbucks stores in the United States will be going on strike on Friday as workers express their dissatisfaction with the coffee chain's policy regarding Pride decorations in stores. The union representing organized stores, Starbucks Workers United, alleges that Starbucks has restricted Pride month decorations in certain locations, citing a "hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers." Starbucks has vehemently denied these claims, as per media reports.

Starbucks Workers United announced on Twitter that around 3,500 employees will be participating in the strike over the next week. The union is calling attention to what they perceive as inconsistencies in Starbucks' responses based on internal documents and testimonies from store managers. Starbucks' response Starbucks clarified that store leaders have the autonomy to decorate their stores for Pride and other heritage months as long as the decorations adhere to safety guidelines. The company claims to be unaware of any company-owned stores banning Pride decorations and pointed out that many locations have showcased their Pride decorations on social media.

A Starbucks spokesperson emphasised the company's unwavering support for the LGBTQIA+ community and denied any changes to the policy.

“We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for US Pride month in June,” the Starbucks spokesperson said and added, “We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread.” Union's counterargument The union countered Starbucks' response on Twitter, pointing to an article reporting Pride decor bans in approximately 100 locations across parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri, which are more conservative regions. The union alleges that Starbucks is succumbing to pressure by removing Pride decorations. Starbucks' progressive policies While Starbucks has a history of progressive policies for its employees, including extending full health benefits to same-sex partners in 1988 and providing health coverage for gender reassignment surgery in 2013, the company has faced criticism for cracking down on unionisation efforts. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has been a vocal opponent of unions, stating that he doesn't believe unions have a place in Starbucks. Target removes Pride products amid anti-LGBTQ campaign The controversy surrounding Starbucks comes after Target, a major retail corporation, announced in May that it was taking the step to remove certain products celebrating Pride Month from its shelves.

The decision came in response to what the company described as a "volatile" anti-LGBTQ campaign targeting both Target and its employees. Target stated that the threats made against its employees had a detrimental impact on their sense of safety and well-being.