LIVE Updates: PM Modi to meet Indian and US business leaders in Washington

WION Web Team
Washington, USUpdated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an official state dinner at the White House in Washington, US, June 22, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Indian PM Narendra Modi's final day of US State visit.

PM Modi in the US: On the final day of his crucial State visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet business leaders in Washington. 

On Thursday, PM Modi met the US President Joe Biden at the White Shouse. He addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress and later joined Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House for a lavish State Dinner.

Stay with WION to get all the latest updates from ground zero: 

23 Jun 2023, 7:05 PM (IST)
Modi to address business leaders

PM Modi will address business leaders at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

The CEOs of top American companies, including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe, and representatives of Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek are expected to be among the 1,200 participants.

The Indian prime minister has appealed to global companies to "Make in India". 

23 Jun 2023, 7:04 PM (IST)
23 Jun 2023, 6:58 PM (IST)
Talks with US offcials

On Friday, Modi will continue talks with top US officials during a lunch at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

 

23 Jun 2023, 6:50 PM (IST)
PM Modi's schedule today

June 23

India-US Hi-Tech Handshake Event - IST: 7:30pm-8:30pm

State Department Luncheon - IST: 10:00pm-11:30pm

June 24

One-to-one Meetings with CEOs - IST: 00:30am - 2:00am

Professionals/diaspora event at Eisenhower Theatre, John F. Kennedy Center - IST: 2:45am - 3:45am 

Community Interaction at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center - IST: 4:00am - 5:00am 

State Visit Airport Departure Ceremony - IST: 5:25am - 5:30am

23 Jun 2023, 6:37 PM (IST)
PM Modi to meet US and Indian business leaders

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the United States has entered a final stage as on Friday (June 23), he will meet the US and Indian business leaders in Washington. 

So far, the visit has been fruitful for India as the meetings were focused on trade, defence, technology, artificial intelligence, space collaboration, quantum computing and more - aiming to deepen US-India cooperation. 