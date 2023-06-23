LIVE Updates: PM Modi to meet Indian and US business leaders in Washington
Story highlights
PM Modi in the US: On the final day of his crucial State visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet business leaders in Washington.
On Thursday, PM Modi met the US President Joe Biden at the White Shouse. He addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress and later joined Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House for a lavish State Dinner.
PM Modi will address business leaders at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.
The CEOs of top American companies, including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe, and representatives of Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek are expected to be among the 1,200 participants.
The Indian prime minister has appealed to global companies to "Make in India".
On Friday, Modi will continue talks with top US officials during a lunch at the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
June 23
India-US Hi-Tech Handshake Event - IST: 7:30pm-8:30pm
State Department Luncheon - IST: 10:00pm-11:30pm
June 24
One-to-one Meetings with CEOs - IST: 00:30am - 2:00am
Professionals/diaspora event at Eisenhower Theatre, John F. Kennedy Center - IST: 2:45am - 3:45am
Community Interaction at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center - IST: 4:00am - 5:00am
State Visit Airport Departure Ceremony - IST: 5:25am - 5:30am
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the United States has entered a final stage as on Friday (June 23), he will meet the US and Indian business leaders in Washington.
So far, the visit has been fruitful for India as the meetings were focused on trade, defence, technology, artificial intelligence, space collaboration, quantum computing and more - aiming to deepen US-India cooperation.