Top 10 world news: Pegasus spying scandal, Indian PM Modi tops ‘Global Leader Approval', and more

Pegasus spying scandal: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announces state inquiry

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced a state inquiry into the widening Pegasus spying scandal.

Ukraine Crisis: Expecting no decisive breakthrough from Putin-Macron talks, says Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday (February 7) that it did not expect any major breakthrough from talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Indian Prime Minister Modi tops ‘Global Leader Approval’ ratings for the third time

For the third time in a row, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the ‘Global Leader Approval’ with 72 per cent rating, leaving behind global leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan expresses country's 'commitment' to China, shows support on Xinjiang, Tibet

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reassured Pakistan's support for the Chinese government completely neglecting the alleged human rights abuses of Uyghurs in China as he showed his support to Beijing on Xinjiang, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Now, did KFC just join Pakistan's Kashmir bandwagon after Hyundai and Kia?

KFC Pakistan's Facebook post on Kashmir is showing signs of the brand getting dragged into controversy just like Hyundai.

Just 15 per cent of world’s coastal regions remain unharmed: Study

A new study has revealed that only 15.5 per cent of the world’s coastal regions are ecologically intact. Led by researchers from the University of Queensland, the research calls for conservation measures in a bid to protect the remaining coastal regions.

Nike and Amazon are weighing bid for fitness company Peloton: Report

A new report has revealed that Nike and Amazon are weighing bids for fitness company Peloton.

World's top companies failing to meet their own targets on tackling climate change

The world's biggest companies are taking pledges to tackle issues related to climate change, but how well are they coming along is a question.

Las Vegas: Gaming officials track down winner of jackpot who was not informed due to slot machine malfunction

A tourist in Las Vegas hit the jackpot but could not be informed due to a malfunction in the slot machine.

Beijing Olympics 2022: Alibaba launches NFT in traditional Chinese ink painting style

E-commerce giant Alibaba has launched Beijing Winter Olympics-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs).