Now, did KFC just join Pakistan's Kashmir bandwagon after Hyundai and Kia?

KFC Pakistan's Facebook post on Kashmir is showing signs of the brand getting dragged into controversy just like Hyundai. A verified Facebook page of KFC with FB handle @KFCPakistan posted a picture message showing 'solidarity' with Kashmir.

"You never left our thoughts and we hope that the coming years bring peace to you!" reads the FB post. The image has 'KASHMIR BELONGS TO THE KASHMIRIS' written in bright red letters.



The FB timestamp shows that the post was made on February 5 at 13:18 hours Indian time. The post was deleted on February 7 around 18:15 hours Indian time after an online uproar.

All signs point towards this becoming a big issue in India which, for KFC, is a major market. Netizens are wondering why the fast-food chain decided to put up such a controversial, politically charged post. Some of those commenting on the post are predicting, perhaps with some degree of accuracy, that this unnecessary post is bound to hit the brand in India.

This post from KFC is being noticed just days after Hyundai courted controversy when one of its dealers in Pakistan put up a similar post showing support to people in Kashmir.

Also Read | 'Say we are sorry': Hyundai, Kia India caught in Twitter storm

Indian government for decades has clearly and repeatedly said that Jammu and Kashmir is an indivisible part of the country. Pakistani establishment has chosen to wage wars with India over Kashmir which resulted in their defeat every time. But why established brands like KFC and Hyundai are foraying in political waters is yet to be known. February 5 is marked as so-called "Kashmir Solidarity Day" in Pakistan.

After the recent controversy, Hyundai had to beat a hasty retreat and had to issue a clarification saying that company had "zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication" and that they "strongly condemn any such view".

No such statement was noticed to have been released immediately by KFC.