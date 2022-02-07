Pakistan PM Imran Khan expresses country's 'commitment' to China, shows support on Xinjiang, Tibet

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reassured Pakistan's support for the Chinese government completely neglecting the alleged human rights abuses of Uyghurs in China as he showed his support to Beijing on Xinjiang, Taiwan and the South China Sea. On Sunday, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People in Beijing during the sidelines of Winter Olympics 2022.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, Khan expressed Pakistan's "commitment to One-China Policy and support for China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet."

During their meeting, Jinping pledged closer cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor investment programme to build roads, power plants and other infrastructure.

“China upholds fairness and justice in international affairs. China is willing to strengthen the coordination and cooperation with Pakistan in multilateral venues such as the UN and promote justice and world and regional peace,” Xi said.

Meanwhile, a recent opinion survey in Pakistan revealed that over 45 per cent of people completely disagree with Prime Minister Imran Khan's self-proclaimed concept of corruption-free governance.

As per a report in a local newspaper, nearly 62 per cent of the people believe that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s defeat in provincial elections could be attributed to the wrong distribution of tickets.

The revelations come as a contradiction to the tall claims made by Imran Khan party's spokespersons who deem his as a new corruption-free brand.

