Over 45% people reject Imran Khan’s claims of corruption-free governance: Poll

A recent opinion survey in Pakistan revealed that over 45 per cent of people completely disagree with Prime Minister Imran Khan's self-proclaimed concept of corruption-free governance. As per a report in a local newspaper, nearly 62 per cent of the people believe that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s defeat in provincial elections could be attributed to the wrong distribution of tickets.

The report further states that a similar outlook was revealed in another opinion poll, which was conducted by the Pulse Consultants.

This opinion poll included 2000 people.

The revelations come as a contradiction to the tall claims made by Imran Khan party's spokespersons who deem his as a new corruption-free brand.

The Pakistan Prime Minister is currently in Beijing for the Winter Olympics 2022. On the sidelines of the main event, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

During the meeting, Xi stressed that "the Chinese side firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and dignity, as well as in combating terrorism", according to state media.

He added that China is willing to work with Pakistan in "aligning development strategies". This was the first meeting of the two leaders since Khan’s visit to China in October 2019.

