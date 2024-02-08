Top 10 world news: Pakistan holds 'peaceful' election; China and Russia accuse US of 'interfering', and more

Pakistan conducted polling for its national elections on Thursday (February 8) in a day that was marred by violence, blasts and more. In other news, five US Marines who went missing while travelling aboard a helicopter from the US state of Nevada to California have been found dead said a United States military spokesperson.

Pakistan conducted polling for its national elections on Thursday (February 8) in a day that was marred by violence, blasts and more. Sikandar Sultan Raja, Chief Election Commissioner, said that the elections were held in a "100 per cent transparent and peaceful" manner.

The five US Marines who went missing while travelling aboard a helicopter from the US state of Nevada to California have been found dead said a United States military spokesperson, on Thursday (Feb 8) morning.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister, on Thursday presented a ‘White Paper’ that described the economic conditions of the UPA government, which was governed by the Congress, from 2004 to 2014.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Feb 7) ordered troops to prepare to enter the Gaza Strip's Rafah after rejecting Hamas' response to a ceasefire proposal in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Boris Nadezhdin, pro-peace politician, lost his unexpected attempt to unseat President Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin on Thursday when the election board in Russia barred him from running in the presidential election scheduled next month.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Feb 8) held a telephone conversation as the two leaders talked about issues of mutual concern at lengths.

Brazil’s federal police, on Thursday (Feb 8) sought to seize former President Jair Bolsonaro’s passport and arrest some of his closest aides for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2022 election.

At least five armed agents of an environmental protection group that in recent years has evolved into a paramilitary body were killed after a shootout with national police in Haiti’s capital, on Wednesday (Feb 7), according to media reports citing police.

It is rightly said that dogs are man's best friend. A canine companion has once again proven this by his unmatched loyalty. In India's Himachal Pradesh, a dog stood and guarded his master's body from wild animals amid snow for 48 hours.