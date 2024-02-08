Five missing US Marines confirmed dead after helicopter crash in California

The five US Marines who went missing while travelling aboard a helicopter from the US state of Nevada to California have been found dead said the United States officials, on Thursday (Feb 8) morning.

The Marine Corps said that the helicopter failed to arrive in California as scheduled. It was travelling from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in southern California.

The crashed helicopter was found in a mountainous region east of San Diego at around 9 am (local time) on Wednesday, officials said.