US military chopper goes missing with five Marines on board

A United States military helicopter with five marines on board went missing late on Tuesday (February 6). The Marine Corps said that helicopter failed to arrive in California as scheduled. It was travelling from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in southern California. The Marine Corps said in its statement that "the aircraft was reported overdue" indicating that it has gone missing.

"The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating search and rescue efforts with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Civil Air Patrol," it added.

The exact fate of the missing helicopter is still unknown and a search effort has been launched. There have been number of accidents involving US military aircraft in past one year. In November, a V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan. Eight airmen were left dead in the accident. Another Osprey aircraft crashed in August in Australia killing three Marines.

In a separate incident, three military personnel were killed in a collision of two helicopters that were returning from Alaska. The accident took place in April last year.

Reports in US media said that San Diego County Sheriff's Department was informed of the situation at 1 am (local time). The helicopters was due to land in San Diego.

The helicopter has gone missing in Pine Valley area. It is about 44 miles from San Diego.

The Sheriff's Department has launched search and rescue mission along with the Marine and Civil Air Patrol team which specialise in mountaon searches

“The weather is so bad out there with snow and low cloud coverage that we could not get helicopters out there,” said Lt Matthew Carpenter, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Department.

The missing helicopter is a CH-53E Super Stallion. It is used to carry heavy cargo and personnel.