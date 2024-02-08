Live Now
Pakistan election 2024 live: In backdrop of violence, bomb blasts, troubled nation set to vote
Photograph:(WION Web Team)
A total of 44 political parties with 5,121 candidates are competing in the federal legislature, while 12,695 candidates are running for the four provincial assemblies in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
Pakistan election 2024 live: On Thursday (Feb 8), Pakistan gets to vote in the first general election since 2018. The voting will be held in a single phase with the results expected to be published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) within 14 days. However, on the polls eve, the country was rocked by multiple bomb blasts in front of offices of independent candidates, further making the occasion tough.