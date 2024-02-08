Haiti: At least five killed in clashes with police, PM breaks silence amid violent protests

At least five armed agents of an environmental protection group that in recent years has evolved into a paramilitary body were killed after a shootout with national police in Haiti’s capital, on Wednesday (Feb 7), according to media reports citing police. This comes as violent protests seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Ariel Henry have paralysed the country.

Five agents of BSAP killed

Haiti has witnessed a fresh wave of violence since Monday (Feb 5) as thousands of Haitians took to the streets to protest the unelected government of the incumbent PM and called on him to resign.

Additionally, three other members of the agency were arrested, said the police.

The recent clash follows days of protests across the country ahead of the February 7 deadline which Henry had promised to step down by, and on which Haitian presidents are traditionally sworn into office.

Haiti witnessed clashes between rival gangs, police and civilian vigilante groups leading to a devastating impact on the local residents who often face indiscriminate killings, rampant sexual violence, lootings, kidnaps-for-ransom and arson.

The police later used tear gas to disperse protesters, who set fire to car tyres.

Haiti’s PM urges calm

In his first statement since the violent protests broke out on Monday, Henry urged calm in a brief public address early Thursday (Feb 8). “I think the time has arrived for all to put our heads together to save Haiti, to do things another way in our country,” he said.

The incumbent PM also urged Haitians not to look at the government or the country’s national police as their adversaries, adding that those who choose violence to take power are “not working in the interests of the Haitian people.”

Henry said Haitians need peace, security, work and the ability to move freely around the country and pledged to hold general elections as soon as Haiti’s security issues are resolved.

Notably, the incumbent PM assumed power after the assassination of Haiti’s last president in 2021.

In December 2022, he signed a non-binding accord to step down by February 7, 2024, but has since insisted that security conditions must be re-established to hold free and fair elections.

Henry had “not provided any solutions to our problems,” a protester, 40, who declined to give his name told AFP.

He added, “The country is being held hostage by gangs. We can’t eat. We can’t send our children to school,” he added. “We can’t take it anymore.”