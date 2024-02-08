Paris Olympic committee to hand special Eiffel Tower material inlaid medals to athletes

With less than six months to go before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the designs for the medals were unveiled on Thursday (Feb 8) as the athletes get ready to clinch the top prize in the world of sports. The 2024 Paris Olympic medals will be special after the organising committee revealed a unique design that will be inlaid from the Eiffel Tower’s material. The iconic monument in the French capital has been standing for 135 years and will have its pieces inlaid in all the medals handed over to the successful athletes at the Paris Games later this year. L'or Paralympique🥇

Une ambition identique, pour saluer une performance exceptionnelle !



Parce que la France accueillera pour la première fois de son histoire les Jeux Paralympiques, la médaille d’or rend un double hommage à la France.

Un véritable morceau de Tour Eiffel en… pic.twitter.com/2WsFXEXPrl — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) February 8, 2024 × Special Eiffel Tower inlaid medals

On Thursday, the Paris Olympic committee, currently under pressure for several controversial reasons revealed the design which consists of iron pieces embedded in the center of the medals each weighing 18 grams. The iron pieces were cut from girders and other bits that were swapped out of the Eiffel Tower during renovations and stored for safekeeping, according to Joachim Roncin, head of design at the Paris Games organizing committee. × “The concept came after a few discussions. We realized that there’s one symbol known across the world, which is the Eiffel Tower,” Roncin said. “We said to ourselves, ‘Hey, what if we approached the Eiffel Tower Operating Co. to see if it’s possible to get a bit of the Eiffel Tower to integrate into the medal?’”

ALSO READ | Blow for India and world cricket: Nasser Hussain on Virat Kohli likely to miss entire Test series vs England

The company agreed, and “the dream became reality,” he said. “It’s really a bit of metal from the Eiffel Tower.”

This will be the third time Paris will host the Olympics having previously done so in 1900 and 1924. However, neither in those nor in any other Olympics has there been a more unique design of medals that will be handed to the athletes. Interestingly, alongside the Olympics, the Paralympics medal will also consist of Eiffel Tower iron material which again makes the occasion special.