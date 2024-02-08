Russia blocks anti-Putin campaigner Boris Nadezhdin from election

Boris Nadezhdin, pro-peace politician, lost his unexpected attempt to unseat President Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin on Thursday when the election board in Russia barred him from running in the presidential election scheduled for next month.

Putin, who has ruled for more than 20 years, is expected to win a second six-year term in the election scheduled for March 15–17. All significant opposition figures are currently prohibited from participating.

Just three other candidates all from ceremonial opposition parties that are backed by the Kremlin will take part.

Russia's Central Election Commission announced at a hearing in Moscow on Thursday that it had decided to refuse to register Boris Nadezhdin as a candidate in the presidential election.

Nadezhdin strongly denounced the widely anticipated ruling and vowed to appeal to the Russian Supreme Court.

Amidst the exile or imprisonment of prominent opposition activists, he pledged to persist in his struggle against Putin. "Sooner or later I will be president of the Russian Federation," he said at a press conference.

Over 9,000 out of the 105,000 signatures that Nadezhdin received endorsing his candidacy had errors, going above the allowed five percent error rate, according to election officials.

According to Nadezhdin's team, the commission allegedly discovered little typos in the handwritten submissions that were entered into its computers.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokeswoman, stated on Thursday that the electoral commission complies with the regulations established for candidates.

At the commission hearing in central Moscow, Nadezhdin said, "Tens of millions of people were going to vote for me." He claimed to be running in second place, behind Putin.

He was supported by the often divided opposition in Russia, which ranged from exiled former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky to jailed opponent of the Kremlin Alexei Navalny, arguing that backing Nadezhdin was a legitimate and secure way to express disapproval of the Kremlin.

Russia has increased its already severe restrictions against public criticism and imprisoned numerous people for speaking out against its engagement since launching soldiers into Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin, 71, has led Russia as either president or prime minister since the final day of 1999.

Since taking office, Putin has suppressed all significant domestic opponents by imprisoning or expelling them, outlawing protests, outlawing independent media, and restricting civic and political liberties.