China and Russia accuse US of 'interfering' in their countries affairs

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Feb 8) held a telephone conversation as the two leaders talked about issues of mutual concern at lengths. Chinese state media CCTV said that Xi also told Putin that both nations should work on close strategic coordination and defend the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries.

The Chinese leader was quoted as saying by state media that both nations should also cultivate new dynamics of cooperation and maintain the stability of the industrial chain and supply chain.

Xi and Putin accused the United States of "interfering" in their countries' affairs as Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the "leaders of the two countries realise that the US is practically implementing a policy of double containment, (toward) both Russia and China".

In the aftermath of unprecedented sanctions by the West on Russia over the military assault on Ukraine, Moscow comes even closer to Beijing.

In return, China has benefited from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline.

Chinese customs data revealed that trade between the two countries has surged in the last two years, hitting $240.1 billion in 2023, which is a 26 per cent annual increase.

During their conversation, Beijing and Moscow declared a "no limits" partnership days before Russia launched its full-scale military assault on Ukraine, and the two have expanded ties even as most Western countries turned their back on Moscow.

"In discussing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian President reaffirmed his principled position on the Taiwan issue, which is to support the 'one China' policy," the Kremlin said in its statement about the call.

Xi said the two "should closely collaborate strategically, defend the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, and resolutely oppose interference in internal affairs by external forces", according to a readout from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

