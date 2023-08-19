Top 10 world news: Pakistan ex-foreign minister arrested, India imposes 40% export duty on onions, and more

Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested on Saturday. Since May 9, this is the third time that Qureshi has been arrested by Pakistani authorities. In other news, the occupied West Bank witnessed another episode of violence on Saturday (August 19) when two Israeli civilians lost their lives in a suspected shooting attack.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested on Saturday. Since May 9, this is the third time that Qureshi has been arrested by Pakistani authorities. Qureshi serves as vice-chairman of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The occupied West Bank witnessed another episode of violence on Saturday (August 19) when two Israeli civilians lost their lives in a suspected shooting attack. This unfortunate incident was confirmed by the Israeli army in a statement.

Mayor of an Ecuadorian coastal city, on Saturday (August 19), claimed that he was a victim of an attempted assassination, a day before the country is set to hold general elections. This comes as Ecuador is reeling from an unprecedented surge in violence and reported a disturbing trend of attacks against political candidates.

The death toll after Russian air strikes on Ukraine's Chernihiv has risen to seven, while at least 110 people have been wounded, said a Ukrainian official, on Saturday (August 19). Citing Ukraine's interior ministry, the Reuters report said that the incident occurred as people were en route to a church to observe a religious holiday.

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 is racing towards the Moon as India seeks another milestone in its spacefaring endeavours. On Friday (August 18), the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 carried out an orbit reduction manoeuvre to draw itself closer to the Moon.

The Joe Biden administration in the United States has come on the same page as the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the supposed exclusion of anti-whaling launguage in the crucial Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Albanian police said on Saturday (August 19) that they had arrested four people in last 24 hour for causing fires just as soldiers and firefighter fought spreading wildfire in the country's touristic southern coastal area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Sweden in what is his first trip since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine. "Olena and I arrived in Sweden," Zelensky said on X, formerly known as Twitter, while referring to his wife.

Leader of Turkish Cypriot Ersin Tatar, on Saturday (August 19), called the road project which has triggered a rare tension with the United Nations peacekeepers in the region, “essential”.