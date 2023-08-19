Zelensky visits NATO-aspirant Sweden with focus on 'EU integration'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Sweden in what is his first trip since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine.

"Olena and I arrived in Sweden," Zelensky said on X, formerly known as Twitter, while referring to his wife. He said he will hold talks focused on "partnership, defence cooperation, EU integration, and common Euro-Atlantic security."

"I thank all Swedes who support Ukraine."

Why Zelensky is in Sweden?

Sweden has a robust defence industry and despite its purported symbolisms of peace advocacy groups in and beyond capital Stockholm, has been a key supplier of weaponry to the countries in many parts of the world.

Zelensky's visit comes amid reports that all of the Archer self-propelled howitzers donated by Sweden will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

During his visit, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Swedish government officials in Harpsund, located about 120 kilometers west of Stockholm. Additionally, he will have an audience with Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at a palace in the area.

Sweden, in a departure from its long-standing military non-alignment policy, has provided support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia by supplying weapons and aid.

The nation has also applied for NATO membership and is awaiting approval to join the alliance.

Also read | Explained - Why Turkiye agreed to approve Sweden's NATO bid

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently visited top military leaders in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, near the Ukrainian border.

During the visit, Putin was briefed by Valery Gerasimov, the commander overseeing Moscow's operations in Ukraine, and other high-ranking military officials at the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District.

The details of Putin's visit were not confirmed, but footage from state media suggested the meeting took place at night, with Gerasimov welcoming Putin and leading him into a building. The meeting itself remained undisclosed to the public.

Ukraine has reported progress in its counteroffensive efforts, reclaiming the village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region.

The leader of the Russian battalion defending Urozhaine admitted that his troops could not achieve victory against Ukraine and called for a "front freeze."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE