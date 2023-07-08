Sweden's NATO membership approval soon: White House

The White House said Friday that Sweden's membership in NATO will receive final approval soon. According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, there is a possibility that Turkey and Hungary will withdraw their opposition at the upcoming NATO summit. However, even if they do not, the White House said it remains optimistic that Sweden's membership will be approved in the "not too distant future." During a press briefing, Sullivan said that there is "goodwill" within the alliance regarding Sweden's bid to join the transatlantic alliance.

'Ultimate security guarantee' for Poland

Jake Sullivan also touched upon concerns over Russia's deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus. Sullivan said that Article 5 of NATO serves as the "ultimate security guarantee" for Poland and neighbouring states.