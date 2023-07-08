Sweden's NATO membership approval soon: White House
Sweden's NATO membership: White House also announced that members will discuss the necessary steps for Kyiv to qualify for NATO membership at the summit in Vilnius next week.
The White House said Friday that Sweden's membership in NATO will receive final approval soon. According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, there is a possibility that Turkey and Hungary will withdraw their opposition at the upcoming NATO summit. However, even if they do not, the White House said it remains optimistic that Sweden's membership will be approved in the "not too distant future." During a press briefing, Sullivan said that there is "goodwill" within the alliance regarding Sweden's bid to join the transatlantic alliance.
'Ultimate security guarantee' for Poland
Jake Sullivan also touched upon concerns over Russia's deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus. Sullivan said that Article 5 of NATO serves as the "ultimate security guarantee" for Poland and neighbouring states.
NATO's Article 5 outlines the concept of collective defence which means that an armed attack against one member of NATO will be considered an attack against all members.
Ukraine's NATO membership
White House announced that members will discuss the necessary steps for Kyiv to qualify for NATO membership at the summit in Vilnius next week. The leaders attending the summit will aim to resolve divisions regarding Ukraine's membership aspirations and address Turkey's opposition to Sweden's inclusion.
The summit will be guarded by Patriot missile batteries, fighter jets, and forces from 17 nations, media reports said.
The summit will be attended by 31 NATO leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Ola Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to participate.
'A difficult decision': Biden on providing cluster munitions to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden described the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine as a "difficult" one.
"I discussed this with our allies," Biden told CNN media portal adding, "The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Biden for a "much-needed" defense package, particularly cluster munitions. "A timely, broad and much-needed defense aid package from the United States," Zelensky said and added, "expansion of Ukraine's defense capabilities will provide new tools for the de-occupation of our land and bringing peace closer."
