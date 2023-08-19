ugc_banner

West Bank shooting attack kills 2 Israeli civilians, confirms army

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Aug 19, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

Two Israeli civilians died on Saturday (August 19) in what appears to be a shooting incident in the occupied West Bank.

The military has reported that two Israeli civilians lost their lives on Saturday in an apparent shooting incident in the occupied West Bank.

"A suspected shooting attack was carried out at a number of Israeli civilians in the area of the town of Huwara," an army statement said, adding that two civilians had been killed in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

