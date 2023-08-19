Albanian army battles wildfires, police make arrests

Albanian police said on Saturday (August 19) that they had arrested four people in last 24 hour for causing fires just as soldiers and firefighter fought spreading wildfire in the country's touristic southern coastal area.

An army helicopter was seen taking water from the Ionian Sea to douse flames on the hills near the tourist village of Qeparo.

It is a practice of many farmers in Albania to cultivated fields to clear stubble, weeds and waste prior to sowing a new crop. Fourteen people were identified and charged in the country in July with starting wildfires.

Two farmers were arrested over start of a fire close to Qeparo. The fire burnt dozens of hectares and endangered houses and olive tree plantations, according to the police.

A drone footage was released by the police showing two police officials running after one of the men on a hill before eventually arresting him.

Police said two other people in the eastern town of Elbasan were also arrested after they burned their land but the fire soon went out of control burning large areas.

Albania's Ministry of Defence said 95 fires had been reported in the first two weeks of August, compared to 201 fires in June and July.

The country's army has said that 40 soldiers have been sent to help local authorities fight the fire. The soldiers have been provided with shovels and means to carry water on their backs on hills.

Police appealed citizens not to "light any fire under any circumstances because this action constitutes a crime and punishable by law."

