Turkey slams UN approach to Cyprus row; Turkish Cypriot calls disputed road project ‘essential’

Leader of Turkish Cypriot Ersin Tatar, on Saturday (August 19), called the road project which has triggered a rare tension with the United Nations peacekeepers in the region, “essential”. Meanwhile, Turkey’s ruling party spokesman called the UN peacekeepers’ response “unacceptable” which blocked the construction in the buffer zone dividing Cyprus.

Turkey and Turkish Cypriots criticise UN

The criticism by Turkey comes a day after a scuffle broke out between UN peacekeepers and Turkish Cypriot security personnel when the peacekeepers tried to block construction of a controversial road in Pyla, an ethnically mixed village. The area, the UN says, is a part of the buffer zone and under its jurisdiction.

The area in question is between the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus in the south and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet in the north. On Saturday, Turkish Cypriot officials accused the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) of overstepping its boundaries.

“It is unfortunate that an attempt was made by UNFICYP to obstruct the development of the road being carried out by a civilian contractor, within the sovereign territory of the TRNC,” said Tatar, in a statement to Reuters, referring to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), a breakaway state recognised only by Ankara.



Similarly, Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AKP party defended the road project and slammed the UN’s move. “The attitude of the UN peacekeeping force serving in Cyprus...was unacceptable and extremely wrong,” said the Celik, on X (formerly Twitter).

He also said that the UN peacekeepers’ attitude “aimed at pleasing the Greek Cypriot side has damaged the reputation” of the UN mission in Cyprus. Notably, Pyla is the only village where Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots live side by side.

Authorities in TRNC have also defended the project and said it had a “humanitarian objective” and aimed at providing ease of access to TRNC territory for our citizens” living in the village.

Tatar, also the president of the TRNC, told Reuters the road was essential for purely humanitarian grounds to address economic and transportation issues for Turkish Cypriots living in that village.

UN responds to accusations

The UN mission on the east Mediterranean island, addressing the incident, said that their peacekeepers were assaulted as they tried to block “unauthorised construction work” near Pyla. The scuffle has since drawn condemnation from the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union.

The UN has also said that just under half of the 11.5 kilometres falls within the Turkish Cypriot-controlled territory. A spokesperson for UNFICYP told Reuters, that there was no construction underway on Saturday, and peacekeepers remained in the area, which was “firmly” within the buffer zone.

