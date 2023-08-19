US courts Japan by giving up anti-whaling language in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

The Joe Biden administration in the United States has come on the same page as the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the supposed exclusion of anti-whaling launguage in the crucial Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) includes a dozen countries in the Indo-Pacific region -- Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- that cumulatively represent 40 per cent of the global GDP. The framework focuses on the notions of Connected, Resilient, Clean and Fair economy paradigms in the region.

Also read | India pulls out of trade talks with US led Indo-Pacific group

Tokyo says hunting and eating whales are part of its culture.

A number of coastal communities in Japan have hunted whales for centuries but consumption only became widespread after World War Two when other food was available in lesser quantities.

In July 2019, Japan resumed commercial whaling after leaving the International Whaling Commission (IWC).

Anti-whaling standoff in IPEF: What happened?

According to a report in the Financial Times, Tokyo had objected to Washington's purported inclusion of anti-whaling language in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. One Japanese official reportedly told the newspaper that Tokyo was prepared to abandon IPEF unless the US backed down.

Also watch | Quad Summit 2022: Joe Biden launches Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Had that happened, it would have dealt a massive blow to Washington and an economic framework purportedly aimed at providing an economic counterweight to China.

Anti-whaling language in IPEF: Why the US backed down?

A Washington-Tokyo diplomatic spat over anti-whaling language would have had geopolitical repercussions in the wake of Camp David tri-nation summit between the US, Japan and South Korea.

The US avoided bad diplomatic optics.

The International Whaling Commission imposed a suspenion on commercial whaling 1986. Japan cites "scientific research" for its whaling activities within its exclusive economic zone.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE