At least 5 killed, 37 injured by Russian strike in Ukraine's Chernihiv, Zelensky appeals world for action

Russian air strikes on Ukraine's Chernihiv resulted in the tragic loss of five lives, leaving 37 individuals, including 11 children, injured, Reuters reported. Citing Ukraine's interior ministry, the report said that the incident occurred as people were en route to a church to observe a religious holiday.

Russian forces on Saturday launched an attack on the center of Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, which had largely remained untouched by air strikes since the start of Moscow's invasion. Chernihiv is situated about 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of Kyiv, near the border with Moscow-aligned Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of the attack which he said involved a university. He also asked the world to take action against the Russian "terror".

"This is what it means to live next to a terrorist state. This is what we are uniting the entire world against. Today, a Russian missile hit the heart of Chernihiv. A square, a university, and a theater. Russia turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss. There are casualties. My condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one. All services are working on the site. Rescuers, police, doctors. I urge the world to stand up to Russian terror. Provide Ukraine with additional tools to safeguard life. For life to win, Russia must lose this war," he wrote on X.

Vyacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv region, reportedly stated that the "enemy" had shelled Chernihiv's center, likely employing a "ballistic missile".

He advised residents to seek shelter and await for further information.

Russian incursion

During the initial invasion on February 24, 2022, Russian forces entered Chernihiv from multiple directions, including Belarus. However, Ukrainian forces managed to push them back, preventing further advancements.

Following this retreat, the northern part of Ukraine experienced a relative lull in the intense fighting that was concentrated in the eastern and southern regions.

Kyiv missile attempt intercepted

In a separate incident, the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, made an unsuccessful "terrorist" attempt to strike Crimea "using an S-200 surface-to-air missile re-equipped into a strike weapon," Russian Defence Ministry said. Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted the missile in the air. The ministry also said that there were no casualties or damage caused on the ground.

Putin's meeting with military commanders

President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting with Russia's top military leaders at the command post of the Russian "special military operation" in Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia.

During the meeting, Putin received updates from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and other military commanders. This is not the first time Putin has visited this command post. He previously held discussions with military officials there in March and also visited Mariupol around the same time.

(Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos)