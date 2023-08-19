Brazil: Bolsonaro's legal troubles mount as SC Justice authorises probe into his finances

Legal troubles are mounting for former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. As per reports, police are probing Bolsonaro's personal financial records and communications over a Rolex-peddling scheme allegedly masterminded by the ex-president.

'Circle is closing'

As per Reuters, Bolsonaro currently under scrutiny in a congressional inquiry related to the January 8 invasion of government buildings by his followers, as well as several police investigations overseen by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, at least two of his close allies speculated if Bolsonaro may soon end up behind bars.

"Clearly, the circle is closing," remarked Reuter's Supreme Court source.

Confidential no more

In the latest turn of events, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has authorised investigators to access Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle's confidential phone and bank records.

This empowers the police to investigate multiple allegations of wrongdoings surrounding Bolsonaro.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle Bolsonaro questioned the need to break her banking and tax secrecy, and asked, "Why break my banking and tax secrecy? Just ask me!"

She alleged that this is a political persecution aiming to tarnish her family's name.

"It's becoming increasingly clear that this political persecution ... is aimed at tarnishing my family name and making me give up. They won't! I am at peace."

One problem after the other

On Thursday morning, in a televised congressional probe into the January 8 insurrection, a Brazilian hacker told lawmakers that Bolsonaro had asked him to tamper with electronic voting machines. This was reportedly done to try and undermine faith in Brazil's electoral system.

The hacker Walter Delgatti claimed that Bolsonaro had offered him a blank check and immunity in case any legal action was taken over this hacking. While Bolsonaro confirmed the meeting with the hacker, he denied any wrongdoing.

Later that day, news magazine Veja reported that the ex-president's former right-hand man Mauro Cid planned to confess his involvement in crimes related to the alleged sale of jewellery gifted to the then-president by foreign governments.

