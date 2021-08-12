Top 10 world news: Pakistan accuses US, Covid to stay as kids' disease, and more

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the United States is treating Pakistan differently as a result of its partnership with India. On the other hand, China has ordered Lithuania's envoy to leave Beijing over Taiwan row. In coronavirus-related news, a group of scientists have claimed that COVID-19 may behave like other common-cold coronaviruses in the next few years, affecting mostly young children who have not yet been vaccinated or exposed to the virus. Meanwhile, Canada's officials revealed on Wednesday that a digital vaccine passport will be made available within the next few months and will help Canadians travel abroad.

Khan rues Pak good for US only to clean up Afghan mess, India a strategic ally

Despite the importance of that initiative, which attempts to put a stop to America's so-called "endless war," US President Joe Biden has not talked to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan since the latter took office.

COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study

The US-Norwegian team noted that because COVID-19 severity is generally lower among children, the overall burden from this disease is expected to decline as the SARS-CoV-2 virus becomes endemic in the global population.

US State Texas declares gender-affirming surgery a form of child abuse

Texas' state commissioner of Family and Protective Services categorised genital gender-affirming procedures for trans youngsters as child abuse on Wednesday.

China asks Lithuania's envoy to leave Beijing over Taiwan row

After Lithuania allowed Taiwan to set up an office under its own name in the country, China demanded Lithuania recall its envoy to Beijing.

World Elephant Day 2021: Save the species before its too late

Today, three varieties, the African Forest Elephant, the African Bush Elephant and the Asiatic Elephant, live among us. Unfortunately, they are a target of poachers, and also face the threat of habitat loss due to rising deforestation. Scroll below to know more.

Jamaican athlete thanks Tokyo 2020 volunteer who paid his taxi money

While he was thinking about how to reach the venue on time, he met a volunteer named Tiana, and even though she was not allowed to do much, she lent him some money for a cab directly to the venue.

Tokyo: Large pumpkin sculpture gets tossed by Japan sea storm

A giant black and yellow polka-dotted pumpkin sculpture, created by Yayoi Kusama, has been the pride of the country's 'art of island' of Naoshima in the Seto inland sea.

Who is the animal? Australian teen to face five years in jail for forcing quokka to vape

In a recent video, a quokka - a marsupial also known as short-tailed scrub wallaby - is seen standing on its back legs and curiously licking the e-cigarette device, which it assumed was food. A teenage girl shoved the device down the vulnerable animal’s throat, forcing it to vape.

Ghaziabad second most polluted city in 2020; China's Hotan at first

Out of the 50 'most polluted cities' in the world, the Indian city Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has been given the second spot.

Canada set to launch digital vaccine passports soon

After announcing restrictions for unvaccinated people, Canada is set to create a digital vaccine passport for citizens wanting to travel abroad.