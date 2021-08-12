Ghaziabad second most polluted city in 2020; China's Hotan at first

A recent report prepared by British company HouseFresh has revealed that Bangladesh was the most polluted country across the world in 2020, followed by Pakistan, India and Mongolia.

Out of the 50 'most polluted cities' in the world, the Indian city Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has been given the second spot.

Ghaziabad provided an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 2.5 particulate matter (PM) in 106.6µg/m3.

China's Hotan province is the most polluted city in the world.

China recorded PM2.5 of 110.2µg/m3. As per the report, it was mostly due to sandstorms resulting from its closeness to the Taklimakan Desert.

The Taklimakan Desert is the largest shifting sand desert in the world.

Bangladesh’s Manikganj is in the third position on the list of the world’s most polluted cities with a PM2.5 of 80.2µg/m3.

“As one of the fastest developing countries around the world, with its industrial sector growing at a rate of 13% per year, vehicles and industrial emissions are the major contributors to air pollution in this country of 165 million people,” the author said.

According to another report by Swiss Air Quality expert IQAir, as many as 22 Indian cities have secured a place in the top 30 most polluted list. Under the 'unhealthy' parameter, cities like Bulandshahr, Bhiwandi, Noida, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Delhi, Faridabad and Meerut have remained in the top position.