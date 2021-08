Demand for ivory must stop

Between 2010 and 2014, the price of ivory in China tripled. This led to illicit poaching through the roof.

If the elephants are to survive, the demand for ivory must be stopped.

As of 2011, the world is losing more elephants than the population can reproduc. Bull elephants with big tusks are the main targets and their numbers have been diminished to less than half of the females

(Photograph:AFP)