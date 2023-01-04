Top 10 world news: WHO asks China to provide 'more realistic picture' of Covid-19 situation & more

In the latest news from around the world, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said Omicron offshoot XBB.1.5 may cause a new Covid spike in the country. The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked China to provide a more realistic picture of the pandemic situation as officials from the United Nations health agency met a team of Chinese scientists to verify the accuracy of Beijing's virus data. In the United Kingdom (UK), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce his plans that all students will have to study mathematics till the age of 18.

Click on the headlines to read more.

On Friday, the Covid-19 mutant dashboard from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed a new contender that would soon take the lead: XBB.1.5. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 increased from roughly 4% to 41% of new infections during the month of December 2022, more than doubling its portion of the Covid-19 pie each week for the previous four.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) officials met with a team of Chinese scientists on Tuesday in order to verify the accuracy of China’s Covid-19 data and the latest growth in infections. The Communist Party of China’s mouthpiece newspaper claimed on Wednesday that the country is pushing for a “final victory” over the pandemic but the numbers are telling a completely different story.

In a 'personal' pitch, Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom Prime Minister, is set to lay out his plans to ensure that all pupils in England study Mathematics in "one form or the other" till the age of 18.

Twitter has stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services. Janitorial and security services were cut, forcing employees to bring their toilet paper to the office.

Frank James, 63, who appeared at a district court in Brooklyn, was charged with 10 counts of terrorism and one firearms count. He had initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea before appearing in the court.

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Tuesday, visited the disputed holy site in Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa mosque, triggering widespread condemnation from several countries across the Arab world with the move being seen as a “deliberate provocation” by the Palestinians.

The proscribed terrorist outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has threatened to eliminate the ministers of the ruling coalition government— Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — if the latter continues to take tough measures against the militants “to please America".

Security camera footage from January 1, 2023 reportedly showed two individuals in jewish attire vandalising the revered cemetery located on the edge of the old city of Jerusalem.

After a much-deserved time-off post the historic FIFA World Cup triumph, Lionel Messi has now joined his Paris Saint Germain (PSG) team. Ahead of his training, the 35-year-old received a guard of honour from his teammates and support staff.

Acclaimed Elvis Presley biopic 'Elvis' will screen for free in 10 US cities on the birthday of the King of Rock and Roll (January 8). The studio behind the project, Warner Bros, is teaming up with the late singer's estate Graceland.