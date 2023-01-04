Rishi Sunak to call for mandatory maths education till age 18

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom is set to announce his plans to ensure that all pupils in England study Mathematics until the age of 18, reports in British media claimed on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak will announce the aim in his first speech of 2023 this week. The speech will be put out to set straight Sunak administration's priorities for 2023, BBC reported.

Sunak is expected to say the United Kingdom must "reimagine (its) approach to numeracy".

"In a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children's jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before," he will say, BBC reported.

"And letting our children out into the world without those skills, is letting our children down," it added.

In the past, Sunak has claimed that just half of British people, aged 16 to 19, study maths.

But what is reported to be an impending announcement on ensuring learnings of mathematics in England, Sunak wants to ensure that pupils till the age of 18 study maths in "one form or the other".

The Rishi Sunak government is reportedly exploring to expand existing qualifications as well as "more innovative options," a 10 Downing Street spokesperson was quoted as saying by BBC.

Different routes to study maths on cards

Under Sunak’s plans, maths till the age of 18 would be taught through different routes, rather than just A-levels.

"This is personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive. And it’s the single most important reason why I came into politics: to give every child the highest possible standard of education," The Guardian cited Sunak's upcoming speech as saying.

