WHO asks China to provide a 'more realistic picture' of COVID-19 situation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) officials met with a team of Chinese scientists on Tuesday in order to verify the accuracy of China’s COVID-19 data and the latest growth in infections. The Communist Party of China’s mouthpiece newspaper claimed on Wednesday that the country is pushing for a “final victory” over the pandemic but the numbers are telling a completely different story. The number of Covid cases skyrocketed after relaxation of restrictions in China and in the past few weeks, the hospitals in various parts of the country has been filled with patients of all ages.

The United Nations has already asked the scientists in China to submit independent data in order to get a clear picture of the situation in China. According to Reuters, the WHO has not received any data from China regarding the COVID-19 cases since the shift in policy by the Chinese government.

Chinese President Xi Jinping implemented the strict Zero Covid policy in an attempt to control the infection but in the face of nationwide protests, the government decided to relax some restrictions.

WATCH | China: Covid-19 cases on the rise, WHO urges to share real-time data

According to local media reports, China had just five deaths related to Covid and around 5258 infections. That is a number which is lesser than the average toll seen in the last six months.